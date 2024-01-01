Blue Raspberry Indica 100mg THC Fruit Chews - Rhode Island

by Smokiez Edibles
Enhanced with real cannabis terpenes!
Smokiez Blue Raspberry Indica Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE FRUIT CHEWS™ ;)
These fruit chews taste like fresh raspberries, with a juicy and slightly tangy taste that is reminiscent of ripe berries.
These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and discreet way for you to medicate!
They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.
Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 10 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.
There are 10 pieces per package with 100 mg active THC per package.
Smokiez Edibles creates World Class Cannabis products that are available in Oregon, Washington, California, Oklahoma, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Colorado, Arizona, Ohio, Massachusetts, Maryland, Puerto Rico, New Mexico, Utah, Montana, Illinois, Canada and Maine.

Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives.

Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today

License(s)

  • WA, US: 417152
  • OR, US: 10097228282D
  • CA, US: CDPH-T00000220
  • OK, US: PAAA-NJYD-EJWR
  • ME, US: CGR25632
  • CO, US: 404R-00275
  • NV, US: 95048400048491208130
