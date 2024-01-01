NEW! Smokiez™ Sour Tangerine CBD:CBC:CBG 1:1:1 Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE FRUIT CHEWS™ ;)



These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for you to medicate! They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup. Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 12.5 mg of CBC, 12.5 mg of CBG, and 12.5 mg of CBD. Made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste!



There are 20 pieces per package with a total of 250mg active CBC, 250mg of CBG, and 250mg of CBG per package.

