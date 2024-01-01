CBC:CBG:THC 1:1:1 Tangerine Scored-Single Piece 100mg CBC:100mg CBG: 100mg THC Fruit Chew - Oregon

by Smokiez Edibles
THC —CBD —
About this product

NEW! Smokiez™ Tangerine 100mg THC:CBC:CBG 1:1:1 Single Piece Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE Fruit Chew™ ;)
These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for you to medicate! They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.

Each section of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 10mg of THC, 10mg of CBG, and 10mg of CBC.

Made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste! There is 1 piece per package with a total of 100mg active THC, 100mg of CBG, and 100mg of CBC per package.
About this brand

Smokiez Edibles
Smokiez Edibles creates World Class Cannabis products that are available in Oregon, Washington, California, Oklahoma, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Colorado, Arizona, Ohio, Massachusetts, Maryland, Puerto Rico, New Mexico, Utah, Montana, Illinois, Canada and Maine.

Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives.

Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today

License(s)

  • WA, US: 417152
  • OR, US: 10097228282D
  • CA, US: CDPH-T00000220
  • OK, US: PAAA-NJYD-EJWR
  • ME, US: CGR25632
  • CO, US: 404R-00275
  • NV, US: 95048400048491208130
