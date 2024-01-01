NEW! Smokiez™ Tangerine 100mg THC:CBC:CBG 1:1:1 Single Piece Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE Fruit Chew™ ;)

These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for you to medicate! They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.



Each section of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 10mg of THC, 10mg of CBG, and 10mg of CBC.



Made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste! There is 1 piece per package with a total of 100mg active THC, 100mg of CBG, and 100mg of CBC per package.

read more