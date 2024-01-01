Scored for easy dosing!

CBG | CALM

Smokiez Sour Green Apple CBG:THC 1:1 Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE FRUIT CHEWS™ ;)

These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and discreet way for you to medicate!

They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.

Each section of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 10 mg of CBG and 10 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.

There is 1 piece per package with 100mg CBG + 100 mg active THC per package.



SO... WHAT IS CBG?

Known as the mother of all cannabinoids, CBG has many potential therapeutic benefits, including antibacterial, antimicrobial, & anti-inflammatory qualities.

