CBN | SLEEP | LIVE RESIN

Smokiez Sour Blueberry CBN:THC 1:2 Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE FRUIT CHEWS™ ;)

These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and discreet way for you to medicate!

They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.

Made with our new all-natural recipe, each piece contains 10 mg of CBN and 10 mg of THC, and made with our fresh-frozen live resin for great taste.

There is 20 pieces per package with 50mg CBN + 100 mg active THC per package.



SO... WHAT IS CBN?

Cannabidol (CBN) is the most sedative-known cannabinoid, making it ideal for a good night's sleep.

read more