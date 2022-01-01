Smokiez Green Apple Gummiez are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ These delicious Gummiez are a tasty and satisfying way to medicate!

They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup. Each of our mouth watering Gummiez contain 5 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste. There are 10 pieces per package with 50 mg active THC per package.

Smokiez™ Gummiez come in 5 delicious flavors and have both sweet and sour flavor profiles.