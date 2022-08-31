NEW!!! Introducing Smokiez™ Passion Fruit Sativa Live Resin THC Fruit Chews, packaged in a new conveniently sized stainless steel tin.



Thoughtfully extracted from full spectrum fresh-frozen cannabis - retaining all those flavorful terpenes typically lost in the curing phases.



These terpenes simultaneously combined with our delicious fruit flavors result in a full-sensory, extra-flavorful, & seriously potent gummy.



These delicious mini fruit chews are handcrafted with real fruit and an all natural recipe.



• Vegan, Gluten-Free & Dairy Free •



• 100 mg THC per Package - 10 mg THC per piece



• 100% Natural Plant Based Colors - May change slightly from batch to batch!



• Available in Both Sweets & Sours - Cream for Sweets - Black for Sours - Brand new, all natural recipe