Life gave us lemons, and we decided to make lemonade. Smokiez Infused lemonade is thoughtfully handcrafted with real lemon juice, and is now available in Oklahoma just in time for summer weather! This infused lemonade is a perfect beverage for happy hour, or mixing up your favorite mock-tails.



Smokiez Cannabis-Infused Lemonade is NOT YOUR AVERAGE LEMONADE ;)



At 12 fl.oz. each can contains 175mg of THC and is packaged in a child-resistant resealable XOLUTION can so that you can dose to your heart's desire, while keeping your lemonade fresh.



This lemonade produces the same great mind & body high as the rest of our edibles, and is blended with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.

