Enhanced with real cannabis terpenes!

Smokiez Lemonade Sativa Fruit Sativa Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE FRUIT CHEWS™ ;)

These fruit chews contain the refreshing and invigorating taste of a cool glass of lemonade on a hot summer day.

These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and discreet way for you to medicate!

They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.

Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 10 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.

There are 10 pieces per package with 100 mg active THC per package.

