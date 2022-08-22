NEW!! Smokiez Maine Blueberry Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ - And made with Maine blueberries!



These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate!



They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.



Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 50 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.



There are 10 pieces per package with 500 mg active THC per package.