NEW! Smokiez™ Calming Green Apple CBG:THC 1:1 Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ ;)



These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate! They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.



Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 10 mg of CBG and 10 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.



There are 10 pieces per package with a total of 100 mg active CBG and 100mg of active THC per package.



SO... WHAT IS CBG?



Cannabigerol (CBG) is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis. CBG has many potential therapeutic benefits, including antibacterial, antimicrobial, & anti-inflammatory qualities. Cannabigerol sourced from hemp plants is legal in most countries as it contains less than 0.3% THC.