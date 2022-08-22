Smokiez Sour Watermelon Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™



These delicious Fruit Chews are a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate!



They are also Vegan, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.



Each of our mouth-watering Fruit Chews contains 25 mg of THC, and are made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.



There are 10 pieces per package with 250 mg active THC per package.



Smokiez Fruit Chews come in 5 delicious flavors and have both sweet and sour flavor profiles that your customers are sure to love!