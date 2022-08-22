NEW! Smokiez™ Relaxing Jamberry CBN:THC 1:1 Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ ;)



These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate! They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.



Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 5 mg of CBN and 5 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.



There are 20 pieces per package with a total of 100 mg active CBN and 100 mg of active THC per package.



SO... WHAT IS CBN?



Cannabidol (CBN) is a mildly psychoactive compound in marijuana and is unique to the plant.According to Steep Hill Labs, Cannabinol is the most sedative known cannabinoid, which makes it an ideal cannabinoid for a solid night of sleep.



