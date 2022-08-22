NEW! Smokiez™ Calming Sour Green Apple CBG:THC 1:1 Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ ;)

These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate!



They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.



Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 5 mg of CBG and 5 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.



There are 20 pieces per package with a total of 100 mg active CBG and 100mg of active THC per package.



SO... WHAT IS CBG?



Cannabigerol (CBG) is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis. CBG has many potential therapeutic benefits, including antibacterial, antimicrobial, & anti-inflammatory qualities. Cannabigerol sourced from hemp plants is legal in most countries as it contains less than 0.3% THC.