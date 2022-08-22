NEW! Smokiez™ Relaxing Sour Jamberry CBN:THC 1:1 Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ ;)



These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate! They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.



Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 10 mg of CBN and 10 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.



There are 10 pieces per package with a total of 100 mg active CBN and 100 mg of active THC per package.



SO... WHAT IS CBN?



Cannabidol (CBN) is a mildly psychoactive compound in marijuana and is unique to the plant. According to Steep Hill Labs, Cannabinol is the most sedative known cannabinoid, which makes it an ideal cannabinoid for a solid night of sleep.



