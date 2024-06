Smokiez™ Relaxing Sour Blackberry CBN:THC 1:1 Single Piece, Scored-For-Serving Fruit Chew is NOT YOUR AVERAGE FRUIT CHEW™ ;)

A gummy with a deep rich flavor so good you’ll think it was picked straight from the vine! Packed with a mouth-watering sour punch, this unique blend will speak for itself.



Smokiez Fruit Chews are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.



Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 100 mg of CBN and 100 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.



There is 1 large scored piece per package with a total of 100 mg active CBN and 100mg of active THC per package.



SO... WHAT IS CBN?



Cannabidol (CBN) is a mildly psychoactive compound in marijuana and is unique to the plant. According to Steep Hill Labs, Cannabinol is the most sedative known cannabinoid, which makes it an ideal cannabinoid for a solid night of sleep.



source:



https://www.steephill.com/blogs/34/Cannabinol-(CBD):-A-Sleeping-Synergy





