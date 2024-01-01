Smokiez Edibles Sour Blue Raspberry Indica-Dominant Single Piece, Scored-For-Serving Fruit Chew



Enjoy the delicious flavor of fresh raspberries picked straight from the vine.



Smokiez Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE FRUIT CHEWS™



This Delicious Fruit Chew is a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate!



Smokiez Fruit Chews are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.



Each of our mouth watering Fruit Chews contain 100 mg THC, with score lines at roughly 10mg THC per serving.



There is 1 large piece per package with 100 mg active THC per package.

