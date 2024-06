Smokiez™ Calming Sour Green Apple CBG:CBD 1:1 Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE FRUIT CHEWS™ ;)

These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate! They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup. Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 25mg of CBG and 25mg of CBD.



There are 20 pieces per package with a total of 500mg of active CBG and 500mg of active CBD per package.



SO... WHAT IS CBG?



Cannabigerol (CBG) is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis. CBG has many potential therapeutic benefits, including antibacterial, antimicrobial, & anti-inflammatory qualities. Cannabigerol sourced from hemp plants is legal in most countries as it contains less than 0.3% THC

