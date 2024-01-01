Smokiez Sour Guava Indica Live Resin Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE FRUIT CHEWS™ ;)



Thoughtfully extracted from full spectrum fresh-frozen cannabis - retaining all those flavorful terpenes typically lost in the curing phases.

These terpenes simultaneously combined with our delicious fruit flavors result in a full-sensory, extra-flavorful, & seriously potent gummy.



These delicious fruit chews are handcrafted with real fruit and an all natural recipe.

Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 5 mg of THC, and made with our high quality live resin for good taste.

There are 20 pieces per package with 100 mg active THC per package.

read more