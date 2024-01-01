Scored for easy dosing!

Enhanced with real cannabis terpenes!

Smokiez Sour Peach Sativa Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE FRUIT CHEWS™ ;)

These fruit chews taste like fresh peaches picked right off the tree, with a balance of sweetness and fruity notes.

These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and discreet way for you to medicate!

They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.

Each section of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 10 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.

There is 1 piece per package with 100 mg active THC per package.

