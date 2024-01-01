Smokiez Sour Tropical Sativa THC:THCV 2:1 Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE FRUIT CHEWS™ ;)

These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate! They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup. Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 10mg of THC and 5mg of THCV. Made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste! There are 10 pieces per package with a total of 100mg.

read more