Enhanced with real cannabis terpenes!



Smokiez Tropical Fruit Sativa Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE FRUIT CHEWS™ ;)

These fruit chews taste like a mesh of fresh tropical fruits, with a balance of sweetness and fruity notes.



These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and discreet way for you to medicate!

They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.



Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 30 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.



There are 10 pieces per package with 300 mg active THC per package.

