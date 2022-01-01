Smokiez Tropical Fruit flavored THC Syrup is brand new and coming in hot! This pourable syrup is a delicious and easy way to accurately measure the amount of THC you want to medicate with.



Our flavorful syrups are Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and Non-GMO! Each 2 oz bottle contains 200 mg of our high clarity cannabis distillate to ensure that you get the best tasting product.



If you don’t want to drink it on its own, Don’t worry! Our THC Syrups mix well with a variety of everyone’s favorite beverages to make for a satisfying experience no matter how you wish to consume it.