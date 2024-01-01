Smokiez Watermelon Indica Live Resin Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE FRUIT CHEWS™ ;)



Thoughtfully extracted from full spectrum fresh-frozen cannabis - retaining all those flavorful terpenes typically lost in the curing phases.

These terpenes simultaneously combined with our delicious fruit flavors result in a full-sensory, extra-flavorful, & seriously potent gummy.



These delicious fruit chews are handcrafted with real fruit and an all natural recipe.

Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 10 mg of THC, and made with our high quality live resin for good taste.

There are 10 pieces per package with 100 mg active THC per package.

read more