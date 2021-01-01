About this product

• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch

• 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb

• Sandblasted Borosilicate Glass w/ Electroplated Accents & Diamond Glass Logo

• Height: 15.5”

• Weight: 50 oz

• Glass Thickness: 9mm

• Base Diameter: 5.25”



This undeniably elevated beaker bong will become the crown jewel for a discerning smoker’s collection. The majority of the pipe is sandblasted to semi-opaque perfection, leaving windows on either side of the chamber so you can check water level and know when to clean the piece. The joint and ice pinch are wrapped with electroplating, and the gems and Diamond Glass logos are plated as well for some extra flash and panache.



The diffused downstem in the bottom of the beaker chamber has 6 slits, to build serious percolation inside the chamber. The low-placed ice pinch is another thing of beauty, adding over 8 inches of space to stack ice cubes. It’s monster rips only with this class act!