About this product
• Single Chamber, Triclops Perc
• 18mm Female and 18mm Male Joint
• 45° Joint
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Diamond Glass Logo
• Height: 5.25”
• Weight: 5.8 oz.
• Glass Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 1.125”
Add Diamond Glass quality to your smoking setup with this 45° ash catcher. Simplicity does the trick here, with a triclops perc that doesn’t add to the drag on your water pipe. These gorgeous ash catchers will keep your piece clean, while still providing an extra percolation point to cool your hits to perfection.
This ash catcher/pre-cooler is made from clear borosilicate glass with colored accents and Diamond Glass logo.
The joint for connection to the water pipe is a 45 degree angle.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
