About this product

• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem

• 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb

• Colored Borosilicate Glass w/ New Amsterdam Glass Logo

• Height: 8”

• Weight: 10.5 oz

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 3.75”



Anyone in need of an everyday pipe should seriously consider the Classic Color Beaker. New Amsterdam Glass packs a lot of quality into these affordable pipes. Each color option is clean and vibrant, and comes with a matching bowl to up the elegance. A crisp gold New Amsterdam logo makes a bold statement on these classic pipes. Each one features a 4-slit removable downstem, to bubble your smoke to perfection. This would make a great piece for a beginner, or someone looking for a lightweight yet good-looking bong.