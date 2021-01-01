Smoking Outlet
About this product
• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem
• 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem
• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb
• Colored Borosilicate Glass w/ New Amsterdam Glass Logo
• Height: 8”
• Weight: 10.5 oz
• Glass Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 3.75”
Anyone in need of an everyday pipe should seriously consider the Classic Color Beaker. New Amsterdam Glass packs a lot of quality into these affordable pipes. Each color option is clean and vibrant, and comes with a matching bowl to up the elegance. A crisp gold New Amsterdam logo makes a bold statement on these classic pipes. Each one features a 4-slit removable downstem, to bubble your smoke to perfection. This would make a great piece for a beginner, or someone looking for a lightweight yet good-looking bong.
