About this product
• Weighing Units: g, ct, gn, dwt
• Capacity: 20 g
• Readability: 0.001 g
• Power Supply: 4x AAA
• Tray Size: 2.7x2.7”
• Scale Size: 4x4x1”
The DIA-20 is a high precision measuring scale for when every gram matters. It comes in a full-feature carrying box that includes a tray cover to protect the sensitive measuring apparatus, two 10 g calibration weights, and tweezers for careful measurement.
• Capacity: 20 g
• Readability: 0.001 g
• Power Supply: 4x AAA
• Tray Size: 2.7x2.7”
• Scale Size: 4x4x1”
The DIA-20 is a high precision measuring scale for when every gram matters. It comes in a full-feature carrying box that includes a tray cover to protect the sensitive measuring apparatus, two 10 g calibration weights, and tweezers for careful measurement.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!