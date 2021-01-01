About this product

• Glass Bowl Piece

• For Tobacco or Legal Dry Herb Use

• Joint Size: 18mm or 14mm

• Joint Style: Frosted, Glass on Glass

• Bowl Diameter: 1”

• Height: 2.85”

• Weight: 2.15 oz



With an insane depth of .75 inches, this bowl piece shaped like Frankenstein’s skull will scare up a good smoke. Made of super thick glass, this bowl piece will be able to withstand a few hard knocks. Featuring a skeleton face with eye sockets, nose bone, and teeth, this bowl piece also has a couple of bumps on either side of the eyes to give you a better grip. This bowl piece comes in 14mm or 18mm joint sizes.