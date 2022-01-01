• Triple Chamber, Natural Perc, UFO Perc, Matrix Dome Perc

• 14 mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14 mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents

• Height: 15.25"

• Weight: 27.72 oz

• Thickness: 0.125"

• Base: 4.25"



The Grandfather Clock Water Pipe by Illuminati Glass is a stunning example of the care and craftsmanship that Illuminati Glass puts in all of their pipes. All of the artwork on the outside of the pipe is etched into the glass, including the logo on the neck. The gold accents at the base of the colored versions shine like sunlight and the logo and clock design on the back of the pipe is nothing less than spectacular. Even the percolator in the lower chamber has a clock design formed into the glass itself. You can feel the quality of this pipe when you hold it in your hand, and oh yeah, it smokes like a dream.



The bottom chamber feeds into the clock UFO perc and then up into a matrix dome perc before passing past the face of the clock itself and out the neck. This pipe hits as smooth as they come. Truly a work of art, functional art, designed to Elevate Your Mind to Inner Realms and Spaces of Higher Consciousness. Illuminati Glass has done it again. Hand made in New York.



This pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass with colored accents.



FREE SHIPPING FOR ORDERS OVER $30 (US ONLY)