• Triple Chamber, Natural Perc, UFO Perc, Matrix Dome Perc
• 14 mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14 mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents
• Height: 15.25"
• Weight: 27.72 oz
• Thickness: 0.125"
• Base: 4.25"
The Grandfather Clock Water Pipe by Illuminati Glass is a stunning example of the care and craftsmanship that Illuminati Glass puts in all of their pipes. All of the artwork on the outside of the pipe is etched into the glass, including the logo on the neck. The gold accents at the base of the colored versions shine like sunlight and the logo and clock design on the back of the pipe is nothing less than spectacular. Even the percolator in the lower chamber has a clock design formed into the glass itself. You can feel the quality of this pipe when you hold it in your hand, and oh yeah, it smokes like a dream.
The bottom chamber feeds into the clock UFO perc and then up into a matrix dome perc before passing past the face of the clock itself and out the neck. This pipe hits as smooth as they come. Truly a work of art, functional art, designed to Elevate Your Mind to Inner Realms and Spaces of Higher Consciousness. Illuminati Glass has done it again. Hand made in New York.
This pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass with colored accents.
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
