• Single Chamber, Mushroom Root Perc, Mini Disc Perc
• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Colored Percolations to Match the Accents
• Height: 12”
• Weight: 24 oz.
• Glass Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 3.75”
L.O.O.K.A.H… Say it with me, Lookah. Very Good! Lookah Glass back to kill it in the battle of the water pipes! Beautifully made with clear borosilicate glass, Mushroom Percolation on top of a disc percolation, how rad is that? Clear filtration with some really gnarly bubbles to make your smoking experience almost effortless. Including a Springy-Like neck chamber going up to the mouthpiece of the water pipe. If you picture it right, it can be a wagon at the mouthpiece, and a mushroom garden in the main chamber. You can’t tell me that this isn’t the best design you’ve seen, dare to prove me wrong? Insane percolation features, and a pretty unique design in one, with four different colors to choose from. Don’t forget to give it a review on our instagram account @smokingoutlet!
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
