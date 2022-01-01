About this product
• Double Chamber, Cylinder Perc, Disc Perc, and Dome Perc
• 18 mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 18 mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents
• Height: 15”
• Weight: 37 oz.
• Glass Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 4”
Created with high quality glass with a bowl piece designed for easy removal. A full sized bong, and packed with great percs to serve its purpose. The High Rise Triple Perc, Beaker Water Pipe carries himself tall and proud! The base or bottom chamber houses the cylinder perc connected to the arm that comes through the base also acting as a steady handle. In the second chamber or midsection of the beaker, the triple layered disc perc is kept. Letting everything out of this pipe through its straight neck! This water pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass with colored accents! He was made handsomely to be easy on the eyes and sturdy to stand his ground as the crowd goes wild!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
