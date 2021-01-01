Smoking Outlet
About this product
• Glass Bowl Piece
• For Tobacco or Legal Dry Herb Use
• Joint Size: 18mm or 14mm
• Joint Style: Frosted, Glass on Glass
• Bowl Diameter: .65”
• Height: 2.5”
• Weight: 1.9 oz
This heavy female bowl piece will be your trusty sidekick through smoke sessions large and small. Weighing almost two ounces, its comforting heft is a constant reminder of its quality. These bowl pieces feature a clear glass body atop the joint, with a colored accent in the bowl itself.
• For Tobacco or Legal Dry Herb Use
• Joint Size: 18mm or 14mm
• Joint Style: Frosted, Glass on Glass
• Bowl Diameter: .65”
• Height: 2.5”
• Weight: 1.9 oz
This heavy female bowl piece will be your trusty sidekick through smoke sessions large and small. Weighing almost two ounces, its comforting heft is a constant reminder of its quality. These bowl pieces feature a clear glass body atop the joint, with a colored accent in the bowl itself.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!