About this product

• Glass Bowl Piece

• For Tobacco or Legal Dry Herb Use

• Joint Size: 18mm or 14mm

• Joint Style: Frosted, Glass on Glass

• Bowl Diameter: .65”

• Height: 2.5”

• Weight: 1.9 oz



This heavy female bowl piece will be your trusty sidekick through smoke sessions large and small. Weighing almost two ounces, its comforting heft is a constant reminder of its quality. These bowl pieces feature a clear glass body atop the joint, with a colored accent in the bowl itself.