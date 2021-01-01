About this product
• Color: Blue
• Weighing Units: g, oz, gn, ct, ozt, dwt
• Capacity: 100 g
• Readability: 0.01 g
• Power Supply: 2x AAA (included)
• Tray Size: 104x92mm
• Scale Size: 140x125x17mm
Precision is important to the Dogg-pound and it can look good too. This discrete digital scale features a cool blue portrait of none other than the Doggfather, Snoop himself, printed on a CD-style stainless steel platform. It features a backlight to the digital display, and will shut off automatically after 60 seconds without activity.
• Weighing Units: g, oz, gn, ct, ozt, dwt
• Capacity: 100 g
• Readability: 0.01 g
• Power Supply: 2x AAA (included)
• Tray Size: 104x92mm
• Scale Size: 140x125x17mm
Precision is important to the Dogg-pound and it can look good too. This discrete digital scale features a cool blue portrait of none other than the Doggfather, Snoop himself, printed on a CD-style stainless steel platform. It features a backlight to the digital display, and will shut off automatically after 60 seconds without activity.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!