• Color: Blue

• Weighing Units: g, oz, gn, ct, ozt, dwt

• Capacity: 100 g

• Readability: 0.01 g

• Power Supply: 2x AAA (included)

• Tray Size: 104x92mm

• Scale Size: 140x125x17mm



Precision is important to the Dogg-pound and it can look good too. This discrete digital scale features a cool blue portrait of none other than the Doggfather, Snoop himself, printed on a CD-style stainless steel platform. It features a backlight to the digital display, and will shut off automatically after 60 seconds without activity.