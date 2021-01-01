About this product
• Single Chamber, Ice Pinch
• 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem
• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb
• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored & Frosted Accents
• Height: 12.5”
• Weight: 39 oz
• Glass Thickness: 7mm
• Base Diameter: 5”
Cheech Glass has created a truly stunning piece with this lushly decorated beaker bong. A psychedelic turtle decorates one side of the chamber, affixed to the pipe with a thick glass joint. The back of the chamber features a 3D floral decoration encased in rounded glass. The real star of this water pipe is the etching. The laser precision is clear in the tiny details of the turtles’ fins, and the symmetry of the curling waves. The design on this bong is intricate in all the best ways.
This water pipe is not only gorgeous, it hits heavy. The custom etched downstem has 4 diffusion slits to get things bubbling in the large chamber, and the piece features an ice pinch with 5.5 inches of cubes in the neck. Combined with the double thick 7mm glass, you’ve got a bong that smokes even better than it looks—and with this design that’s saying something!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
