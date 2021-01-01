About this product

• Double Chamber; Inline Diffuser, Recycler

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Concentrate

• Height: 8.25”

• Weight: 17.4 oz.

• Base Diameter: 3.25”



Manufacturer: Illuminati Glass



Illuminati Glass presents the perfect little dab rig. With gorgeous colors and an intense design, you’ll love smoking this as much as you’ll love looking at it. Featuring an inline diffuser and a recycler, this rig hits smooth and cool. Grab your favorite concentrate and reach as high as the stars with the Starry Eyed Dab Rig.