About this product

• Single Chamber, Ice Pinch

• 18/14mm Diffused Downstem

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb

• Height: 15.5”

• Weight: 30.2 oz.

• Base Diameter: 4.5”



Manufacturer: Diamond Glass



A distinct and artistic take on a classic straight tube bong design, this gorgeous piece by Diamond Glass is stable, strong and smooth. The frosted glass and colored accents are clean and crisp, giving this old-school bong a futuristic look. The matching bowl adds to the class of this pipe, which utilizes a custom-made diffused downstem as it’s percolation system in the single chamber. With over 9” of room for ice in the neck above the pinch, you’ll be more than satisfied with the long, cool hits this beautiful bong produces.