About this product

• Double Chamber, Fixed Stem Perc

• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents

• Height: 8”

• Weight: 17.35 oz.

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 3.875”

• Brands: Lookah Glass



Lookah Glass is diversifying its size range, and the Teardrop Tusk is a perfect example of their ability to pack gorgeous design into a small package. This piece sits on Lookah’s hallmark thick base, and features a teardrop-shaped main chamber upon which the rest of the design builds. The intake of this piece has a pointed flourish which looks like a tusk. The intake then transitions to the root perc, with 10 slits total.



This makes for beautiful bubbles filling the drop chamber. Smoke and water continue upward through the pseudo-recycler arms into the microscope chamber up top. This will add some natural percolation to the mix as smoke and water collide from three different directions. Your smoke will continue out the mouthpiece, and the water drains back down. This piece blends the scientific style with a beautiful bit of wild mystery injected into the design.