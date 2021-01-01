Smoking Outlet
About this product
• Glass Bowl Piece
• For Tobacco or Legal Dry Herb Use
• Joint Size: 14mm or 18mm
• Joint Type: Male
• Joint Style: Frosted, Glass on Glass
• Bowl Diameter: .75”
• Height: 2.8”
• Weight: 1.65 oz
Upgrade your favorite piece with the Frog Prince bowl piece! This cheerful little frog features a textured surface, eyes, and crown to declare its royalty. The bowl is about .75 inches in diameter, and just as deep, so you can pack quite a lot of dry herb into one session. Available in 14mm or 18mm with male joint.
