About this product

• Double Chamber, Tractor Tire Perc, Donut Perc, Recycler

• 18mm Male Joint, Glass on Glass

• 18mm Female Banger Nail for Legal Concentrate

• Gender Changer, Bowl Pieces for Dry Herb, and Other Accessories Available

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents

• Height: 15”

• Weight: 30.75 oz.

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 4.25”

• Brands: Lookah Glass



Get ready for a wild ride with the Spine Tingler by Lookah Glass. This elegant construction fuses grace with sheer power, to create a transcendent dabbing experience. This water pipe is a serious looker, with its delightful combination of cylindrical shapes with symmetrical curved arms, all centering on the vertebral column in the center. Gold Lookah Glass logos can be found on the sides of the main chamber, and the barrel addition to the intake. Along the bent neck you’ll find another flashy bit of branding: “Platinum” in the same gold as the main logos.



This piece keeps drag low by utilizing a ton of natural percolation. When you begin pulling, your vapor is initially diffused by the array of slits in the dual tractor tire perc. From there, water and vapor is drawn up the arms and vertebral column into the donut perc. Since the donut perc is hollow, water is forced up and around it for more percolation until you stop inhaling and it drains back down into the first chamber. This is a remarkable dab rig to say the least, perfect for anyone looking to make a statement.