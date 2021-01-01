About this product

•Single Chamber; Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch

•14mm Male Bowl Piece

•Height: 14.5”

•Weight: 28.1 oz.

•Base: 5.375”



The Tree of Life features a beautifully designed, hand-engraved tree that grows up the side of the pipe and wraps around the upper portion of the tube. Accented by falling leaves and a smaller tree design on the base, this pipe brings a little bit of nature into your home. The ice pinch is located low enough to give you 8” of cooling room in the tube, while also providing the perfect place to rest your finger for a sturdier grip. Couple that with the removable diffused downstem and you’ve got one smooth pull on this classic bong. The bowl piece contains a coin-sized thumb grip for easy removal, and the solid beaker base will keep this piece rooted to any surface.



Available in: Black, Blue, Pink, Purple, Red, White, Yellow