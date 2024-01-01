Apple Fritter - Distillate Vape - 0.5g

by Smyth Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

With an aroma similar to that of a fresh baked apple fritter, you’ll notice an almost immediate high as the stress and negativity are exhaled right out of your body.

Smyth Cannabis Co. distillate is butane extracted and made with only 100% cannabis oil and botanical-derived terpenes without any additives or synthetic fillers.

Cartridges are compatible with all 510 threaded batteries.

About this strain

Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. According to Leafly reviewers, Apple Fritter’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and tingly. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.


About this brand

Smyth Cannabis Co.
Smyth Cannabis Co. is a craft cannabis cultivator and recreational dispensary located in Lowell, Massachusetts. Our dispensary offers the highest quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more.

Our 15,000 square foot growing facility is controlled to the last detail. Our flower is always properly flushed, cured and hand trimmed without the use of any pesticides, and we grow dozens of different strains at maximum strength and efficiency.

License(s)

  • MA, US: MRN282815
  • MA, US: MPN281746
  • MA, US: MCN281411
  • MA, US: MP281746
