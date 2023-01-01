Chem Fuego is an excellent hybrid strain that is a cross of Sour Diesel, Headband, and Chem Dawg. This strain has a unique terpene profile that has notes of skunk, earth, pine, and a sour fuel flavor that you’ll notice on exhale. This is a potent, yet balanced strain that has a clear and strong high, perfect for a more creative experience.
Smyth Cannabis Co. is a craft cannabis cultivator and recreational dispensary located in Lowell, Massachusetts. Our dispensary offers the highest quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more.
Our 15,000 square foot growing facility is controlled to the last detail. Our flower is always properly flushed, cured and hand trimmed without the use of any pesticides, and we grow dozens of different strains at maximum strength and efficiency.