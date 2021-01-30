About this product
Citral Flo effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
77% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
11% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
