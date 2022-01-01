About this product
Designer Runtz is an indica leaning hybrid and cross of Zkittlez and the beloved Gelato strain. Runtz is known for its fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of candy. Leafly strain of the year in 2020, sought after for its velvety smooth smoke. Runtz is strong and gives you euphoric, uplifting and long-lasting effects.
Cannabis vaporizers are a great way to consume discreetly and consistently. Vape cartridges contain concentrated cannabis oil that is heated by a battery and vaporized for inhalation. These products are very potent and are designed to be consumed in 2-3 second puffs.
Cannabis vaporizers are a great way to consume discreetly and consistently. Vape cartridges contain concentrated cannabis oil that is heated by a battery and vaporized for inhalation. These products are very potent and are designed to be consumed in 2-3 second puffs.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!