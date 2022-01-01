Designer Runtz is an indica leaning hybrid and cross of Zkittlez and the beloved Gelato strain. Runtz is known for its fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of candy. Leafly strain of the year in 2020, sought after for its velvety smooth smoke. Runtz is strong and gives you euphoric, uplifting and long-lasting effects.



Cannabis vaporizers are a great way to consume discreetly and consistently. Vape cartridges contain concentrated cannabis oil that is heated by a battery and vaporized for inhalation. These products are very potent and are designed to be consumed in 2-3 second puffs.