Mac is the kind of strain that makes you want to take a nap in a hammock somewhere on a nice and breezy day. Expect a happy, relaxing, and long-lasting high that will leave you rolling at things you wouldn’t normally. An herbal and earthy flavor profile and versatile high will make you excited to come back for more.



Cannabis vaporizers are a great way to consume discreetly and consistently. Vape cartridges contain concentrated cannabis oil that is heated by a battery and vaporized for inhalation. These products are very potent and are designed to be consumed in 2-3 second puffs.