Ghost Train Haze has a sour citrus and floral aroma, with an earthy flavor that is bright and slightly sweet. It produces an uplifting, energetic and super happy high, and has been known to help with concentration and creativity.



​​Smyth Cannabis Co. cured resin carts are made using resin extracted from our own small-batch flower. They are compatible with all 510 threaded batteries.



Whereas live resin uses cannabis that has been frozen immediately after harvest, cured resin uses dried cannabis that has undergone a two-week long curing process. The curing process dries out the cannabis and breaks down chlorophyll to accentuate the terpene profile and create a smoother experience.

