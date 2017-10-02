Granddaddy Purple - Distillate Vape - 0.5g

by Smyth Cannabis Co.
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Though your mind may wander into the clouds, you’ll likely find your body tucked in by an earthy-berry flavored blanket of relaxation.

Smyth Cannabis Co. distillate is butane extracted and made with only 100% cannabis oil and botanical-derived terpenes without any additives or synthetic fillers.

Cartridges are compatible with all 510 threaded batteries.

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Smyth Cannabis Co.
Smyth Cannabis Co.
Smyth Cannabis Co. is a craft cannabis cultivator and recreational dispensary located in Lowell, Massachusetts. Our dispensary offers the highest quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more.

Our 15,000 square foot growing facility is controlled to the last detail. Our flower is always properly flushed, cured and hand trimmed without the use of any pesticides, and we grow dozens of different strains at maximum strength and efficiency.

License(s)

  • MA, US: MRN282815
  • MA, US: MPN281746
  • MA, US: MCN281411
  • MA, US: MP281746
