Greasy Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
