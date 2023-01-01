Honolulu Strange is a sativa leaning hybrid that is a lot more harmless than its name would lead you to believe. With a spicy floral taste and elevating, happy, and calming effects the only thing strangling you here is the feeling of satisfaction. Excellent daytime strain but be mindful of your dosage, it’s a strong one!
Smyth Cannabis Co. is a craft cannabis cultivator and recreational dispensary located in Lowell, Massachusetts. Our dispensary offers the highest quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more.
Our 15,000 square foot growing facility is controlled to the last detail. Our flower is always properly flushed, cured and hand trimmed without the use of any pesticides, and we grow dozens of different strains at maximum strength and efficiency.